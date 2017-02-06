IIM Lucknow achieves 100 per cent placement in three days

This was the 31st batch of 435 students. This was the 31st batch of 435 students.

The Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L) on Monday said it has achieved 100 per cent final placement for its 31st batch of 435 students in a record time of just over three days. “IIM-Lucknow achieved 100 per cent final placements for its 31st batch of 435 students in just over three days, an official said here. The recruitment drive witnessed participation from over 170 domestic and international recruiters. The highlight of the placement season was the participation of esteemed firms like EMAAR, McKinsey and Company, o3 Capital and The Boston Consulting Group which marked the ascent of IIM-L as a preferred recruitment destination for marketing, finance and consulting roles in the country,” the official said.

The top four segments based on roles offered were sales and marketing, finance, consulting and business development including some extremely sought after and niche profiles in the finance domain. The rest of the offers came from domains such as operations/supply chain, general management, systems/IT, market research, analytics and HR.

Some of the top recruiters across different sectors were Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Avendus, Goldman Sachs, Hindustan Unilever, McKinsey & Company, TAS and The Boston Consulting Group. The first time recruiters included Clinton Health Access Initiative, EMAAR and Societe Generale while international profiles were offered by Capgemini, EMAAR, M.H. Alshaya, UAE Exchange and Olam International.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, Consulting and General Management sector firms were also there to pick students.

