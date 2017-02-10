IIM Kozhikode PGP records 100 per cent placement

Roles in General Management profile were also offered by some major recruiters Roles in General Management profile were also offered by some major recruiters

The final placements of IIM-Kozhikode (IIM-K) 19th batch of the Post Graduate Programme has concluded with 100 per cent placements. In a press release, the Institute said the season saw a marked rise of 15.15 per cent placements over last year, with as many as 334 students and 107 recruiters participating in the placement process.

There was an increase in the number of first time recruiters visiting campus and students being offered niche roles has also been witnessed in the season.

The highest salary offered was Rs 37 lakh per annum and the average annual compensation this year was 17.14 lakh per annum.

Besides major recruiters like Accenture Strategy, BCG, Deloitte, Ernest & Young, Goldman Sachs, JPMC, McKinsey, PwC the campus also witnessed 26 first time recruiters who include Aspect Ratio, Evanssion, Feedback Infra, Infosys Management Consulting, Kalyan Group, Korn Ferry Hay Group and Microland, participating in the placements drive.

Major companies like American Express, Axis Bank, Bank of America, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Edelweiss, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Nomura, Standard Chartered, Yes Bank made offers to 26 per cent of the candidates.

Roles in General Management profile were also offered by some major recruiters like Bosch, Evanssion, Kalyan Group, Mahindra Group, Mytrah, RPG, Tata Administrative Services, Tata Communications.

