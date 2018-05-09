IIM CAT 2018 to be held on November 25

CAT 2018 notification to release by July/ August CAT 2018 notification to release by July/ August

The Common Admission Test will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018. As per a note posted on the official website – iimcat.ac.in, the detailed notification for the CAT 2018 “may be released in July / August 2018.”

Last year, the notification was released in July and IIM Lucknow had conducted the entrance exam held for admission in all Indian Institute of Management. In 2017, the registration had started on August 9. The exam fees is Rs 900 for SC, ST and PwD. For general category, it is Rs 1800.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country. The results for the CAT are usually released on the second week of January. About 2.31 lakh candidates have registered for the entrance test.

In CAT 2016 all the top 20 candidates were male and engineers, however, in CAT 2017, the top 20 list contains two female candidates and three non-engineers. While the overall number of applications decreased, however there was an increase of 1.16 per cent in female applicants (78,009). Moreover, the number of candidates under the transgender category had also gone up with 31 applications; it was 22 last year.

