IIM Calcutta’s student bags 70 lakh offer, maximum offers from finance sector

IIM Calcutta campus

In this year’s Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) placement, the highest domestic package offered is 70 lakh per annum while the highest international package amounted to 90,000 Euros per annum. In record three days, the institute achieved 100 per cent placement for the PGDM batch of 2017. There were a total of 474 offers including a significant number of international offers.

Finance sector continued to churn out the maximum number of offers with a total of 29 per cent offers coming from this sector by top recruiters like Avendus, Edelweiss, Goldman Sachs, HSBC etc.

Consulting sector emerged as the second highest recruiter contributing to 22 per cent of the total offers made. Top recruiters in this sector were Accenture, AT Kearney, Bain, BCG, McKinsey.

General Management firms also recruited in big numbers this year. About 15 per cent offers were made in this sector by top firms like ABG, CK Birla, TAS etc.

Sales and marketing roles contributed to 12 per cent of the total offers, predominantly given by firms like HUL, ITC, P&G, Reckitt Benckiser etc. Apart from these, e-commerce and IT roles also contributed to 14 per cent of the total offers and companies like Amazon, Wipro etc. hired in big numbers.

