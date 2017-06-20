IIM Calcutta EYPM 2017: Applications open for 20th batch, apply by August 4

IIM Calcutta EYPM 2017: The programme is offered by HGEIL and participants from across the country can directly interact with IIM Calcuta faculty live. IIM Calcutta EYPM 2017: The programme is offered by HGEIL and participants from across the country can directly interact with IIM Calcuta faculty live.

IIM Calcutta EYPM 2017: Indian institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has announced that it will launch the Executive Programme for Young Managers (EPYM) for the batch number 20 this year. Candidates who are interested can apply for the course from the official website of Hughes Interactive Onsite Learning platform where the programme will be hosted.

“EPYM is designed to equip the young professionals with both perspective and managerial skills to successfully meet the challenges of today’s dynamic global business environment,” IIM professor Ritu Mehta said adding that it will help students enhance their ability to take on current and future challenges in management. The course will provide an overview of core business functions, key concepts, tools, and techniques, and enhances skills required for their fields. Read | IIM Bangalore PGP 2017 begins, 80% batch has work experience, click here

“This programme is designed for young professionals who have recently entered the workplace or who have lately assumed managerial responsibilities,” Mehta said. The programme is offered by HGEIL and participants from across the country can directly interact with IIM Calcuta faculty live.

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be working professionals or self employed. The course is also open for executives with work experience of one to five years.

– Candidates should have completed their graduation (10+2+3) from any recognised institution

– Candidates should have a post graduate degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent aggregate marks from any (UGC/AICTE) recognised institution.

The last date of application for the programme is August 4, 2017. Read | IIM Amritsar: Entire first batch placed despite demonetisation challenge, click here

