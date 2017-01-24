IIM Bill gets cabinet nod, institutes will now be able to grant degrees

Under the Bill, the institutes would also be declared as ‘Institutions of National Importance’. Under the Bill, the institutes would also be declared as ‘Institutions of National Importance’.

Even as the Union Cabinet headed by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, granted approval to the Indian Institute of Management Bill (IIM) 2017, in lieu of which IIMs would be able to grant degrees to the students and also provided for autonomy to the institutes with ‘adequate accountability’. The Bill will now be presented before the Parliament in the upcoming budget session.

Under the Bill, the institutes would also be declared as ‘Institutions of National Importance’. It mandates that the institutions will be run by their Boards which is also slated to see more participation from alumni, experts from various domains and the inclusion of women and members from Scheduled Castes/Tribes(SC/ST) in the Board. Periodic review of the institutions will be done by independent agencies and the results will be placed in public domain and annual reports will be audited by CAG (Comptroller & Auditor General) under the provisions of the new Bill and a Coordination Forum that will play the role of an advisory body of IIMs has been proposed in the Bill.

IIMA Director Ashish Nanda who was currently in USA on Tuesday reacted to the development and in a statement issued to the media said, “Although we have not yet seen a copy of the IIM Bill approved by the Cabinet, the Press Information Bureau(PIB) release of 24 January and newspaper reports, as well as earlier assurances from the Minister suggest the Bill approved by the Cabinet adequately addresses IIMs’ concern about maintaining autonomy while ensuring accountability. We look forward to studying the Bill in detail, when it is available.”

A Tweet on the development by PM Modi on Tuesday evening cited, “The IIM Bill, which was approved by the Cabinet has been prepared with the aim of furthering excellence in these premier institutions.”

