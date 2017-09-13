IIM Bangalore to open India-Japan Study Centre to promote bilateral understanding, research

“The India-Japan Study Centre will serve as an intellectual gathering point for research scholars, students, government agencies and industry leaders of India and Japan.” “The India-Japan Study Centre will serve as an intellectual gathering point for research scholars, students, government agencies and industry leaders of India and Japan.”

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will on Thursday inaugurate the India-Japan Study Centre in its campus with an aim to promote economic and educational ties through research, teaching and policy outreach. This comes at the same time as the inauguration of PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s Rs 1.1 trillion high speed rail project.

“The India-Japan Study Centre will serve as an intellectual gathering point for research scholars, students, government agencies and industry leaders of India and Japan,” said Krishna Sundar D, IIMB Production and Operations faculty and chair of the India-Japan Study Centre.

“The India-Japan Study Centre at IIMB can also provide a synergistic platform for mutually beneficial academic and inter-governmental initiatives to contribute to the shared ethos of the ‘Resurgent Japan, Vibrant India’ agenda,” said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, IIMB board of governors chairperson.

The Centre will promote a collaborative initiative in among the industry, academia and government agencies from both countries. The main focus will be on infrastructure for energy, transportation at micro, small and medium organisations.

“At a macro level, there are complementarities between India and Japan in the sphere of economic development. We have a lot to learn from Japan on infrastructure and technology management, and we can offer them insights on the start-up culture,” said IIMB director G Raghuram.

