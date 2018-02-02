IIM Bangalore students oppose move on introducing graduation certificates in Hindi

IIM Bangalore campus IIM Bangalore campus

The students of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore are puzzled — reason being a recent email asking them to validate their names in Hindi to be printed on their graduation certificate. This has not gone down well with many postgraduate students who are opposing such imposition.

“What if we apply in some foreign universities or look for jobs abroad? Will they understand this language?” said a student from IIM-B. As per a TOI report, the students were asked to confirm their names in the Google Excel sheet before January 31.

When the indianexpress.com approached IIM-Bangalore, in an email reply, the institute said it is actively undertaking discussions in this regard and no such rule has been imposed on the students.

“We are happy to have received various views and opinions, some of which are not in favour. IIM Bangalore assures all internal stakeholders, including the students, that there will be no imposition and any concern shall be promptly addressed internally. There are no protests and we shall internally reach out to anyone who has a concern.”

The convocation of PG students will be held in mid-March.

