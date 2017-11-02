IIM Bangalore records 100% summer placements

IIM Bangalore IIM Bangalore

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore witnessed 100 per cent placement with all the 401 PGP students were recruited by over 130 companies. The summer placements for the class of 2017-19 of the two-year Post Graduate Programme was held between October 29 and November 1.

Prof Ganesh Prabhu, chairperson, career development services, IIM Bangalore said: “The slight downturn that we observed in the final placements of the batch of 2017, just eight months ago, has been corrected by a major resurge in hiring interest across all sectors for the IIM-B summer placements.”

There were 90 offers made in the domain of Strategy Consulting from Accenture Strategy (14), A.T. Kearney (13), Boston Consulting Group (13), Bain & Company (11), Strategy& (9), Roland Berger (9), Deloitte (7), McKinsey & Company (6), Alvarez & Marsal (4), Arthur D Little (2) and NRI (Nomura) Consulting (2).

The next big recruiting sector was e-commerce and technology with 54 offers while 51 roles in marketing and sales were offered to the PGP students. Similarly, 27 offers were made in the investments and capital markets, 21 offers in business analytics while as many as 38 leadership or general management track roles were offered by both international and Indian business conglomerates.

Harsha Bhattad, student placement representative at IIM Bangalore said: “Marketing offers have also substantially increased this year with greater interest from top recruiters and students in this domain.”

