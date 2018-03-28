IIM Bangalore introduces new programme for young leaders

The courses will be taught online and at least one-day lecture will be provided per course by IIMB faculty members. The courses will be taught online and at least one-day lecture will be provided per course by IIMB faculty members.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore has launched a new programme — the General Management Programme for Young Leaders (YLP), with the objective of providing holistic management education. The programme is aimed at young leaders possessing three to five years of experience and also promises to benefit first generation entrepreneurs without any managerial experience. Its focus is on imparting management learning through a set of carefully selected Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), along with regular classroom interaction.

“The programme provides a strong foundation in management and creates confidence in handling tough problems. IIMB, with its close association and interaction with industries over the last four decades, seeks to address this challenge by offering the unique programme for today’s young leaders,” said Programme Director and faculty from the Finance & Accounting Area at IIMB Professor MS Narasimhan.

The courses will be taught online; at least one-day lecture will be provided per course during the campus module by IIMB faculty members. But as the advantages of MOOC cannot serve as a substitute to in-class sessions, the new programme seeks to combine these two types of learning for the best possible outcome.

For this programme, 10 management core courses which provide a holistic view of management have been identified. The ten courses are divided into two modules.

1) Foundations for Management: Business and economics, organisation design for creating competitive advantage, business communication, business statistics and analytics, accounting for decision making.

2) Functional Management: Operations management, marketing management, corporate finance, people management, strategic management

The programme will be offered through blended format leveraging technology. Apart from the classroom sessions, online courses developed by IIMB faculty will be taken into use. Although the basic content will be delivered through MOOCs, classroom engagement will be used for case discussions, management games, role plays, etc.

