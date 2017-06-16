IIM Bangalore PGP 2017 begins, 80% batch has work experience

IIM Bangalore PGP 2017: The students also have an average international work experience of 40 months. IIM Bangalore PGP 2017: The students also have an average international work experience of 40 months.

IIM Bangalore PGP 2017: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has begun the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and Fellowship Programme in Management (FPM) for the latest batch of the academic year of 2017-18. Around 405 PGP and 23 FPM students were welcomed to the institute on June 15.

Among those who are joining PGP this year, 80 per cent of the batch already has work experience. About 88 per cent of the students are from engineering backgrounds with more than 50 per cent of the students from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs). Read | Top reasons why engineers choose to do MBA. Click here

“We have tried to bring in the best possible batch. We are confident it is going to be an enriching and exciting journey for all,” said Rajendra K Bandi, Chairperson of Admissions and Financial Aid.



The remaining students have backgrounds in commerce, CA, ICWA and CS. The average score in the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) for the batch is 737, with scores ranging from 720 to 760. The students also have an average international work experience of 40 months. Read | NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 management institutes in India, IIM Ahmedabad bags top rank, click here

“Apart from the entrance exam (CAT), the institute attaches a lot of importance on other factors to grant admission, like past academic and extracurricular achievements, work experience, if any, in terms of both duration and quality, social sensitivity, etc. We want students with well-rounded abilities,” said Bandi.

