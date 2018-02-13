IIM-Ahmedabad to open first overseas extension centre in Dubai

The IIM-A will provide the academic and training expertise The IIM-A will provide the academic and training expertise

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad and the UAE-based BRS Ventures on February 12 signed an agreement to establish the premier B-school’s first overseas extension centre in Dubai. “The proposed UAE Extension Center will begin with executive education programmes that are relevant to the region and will include both open learning and customised training programmes. With the synergy, this partnership is expected to benefit both the organisations, besides benefiting the UAE regional business and governance,” IIM-A said in a statement.

The agreement was signed at the World Government Summit 2018, an annual event held in Dubai, that brings together leaders in government for a global dialogue about governmental process and policies with a focus on the issues of futurism, technology and innovation. “The IIM-A will provide the academic and training expertise, while BRS Ventures will facilitate all the required support, including infrastructure, industry links and logistics,” it said.

Executive programmes of IIM-A are in high demand across industries and corporates, the institute said, adding based on the response and other factors, IIM-A-BRS will also consider rolling out other programs in UAE of longer duration.

“These programmes will be globally relevant to ensure that the cohort being trained is not restricted to any region and the learning environment is in an international cultural setting,” it said. “We are very happy to partner with BRS Ventures, given their distinguished services to the UAE as well as deep understanding of the region and its priorities. This will help IIM-A implement the planned activities and programmes successfully,” the statement quoted IIM-A director Errol D’Souza as saying.

IIM-A and BRS believe that the Extension Center will be a major landmark to represent mutually beneficial collaboration between the two nations. BRS Ventures manages portfolio in diversified businesses through its subsidiary companies and also owns and operates schools in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

