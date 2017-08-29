IIM Ahmedabad to launch marriage portal for people living with HIV

The website’s development phase is complete and will soon be handed over to GSNP+ for management and launch. The website’s development phase is complete and will soon be handed over to GSNP+ for management and launch.

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad led by the faculty of Centre for Management of Health Services (CMHS) are working on a project to develop an online marriage portal for people living with HIV.

For the project, IIMA has collaborated with Gujarat State Network of Positive People (GSNP+), which currently maintains a file of about 500 PLHIV who are looking to get married. The website’s development phase is complete and will soon be handed over to GSNP+ for management and launch.

“I wish the PLHIV marriage portal project success. It will have a positive impact on the lives of individuals living with HIV, as also on the communities within which they live. This project demonstrates the direct impact on society of some of the work being done at IIMA,” says Ashish Nanda, professor at IIMA.

The current scope is limited due to the small number of people registered, but the institute hopes that it will expand across the state once it is launched on the web.

“Marriage bureau is one of the ways to contribute to the society for positive prevention through PLHIV as well as to

encourage positive living. It will enable the PLHIV in enjoying life with a life partner, where they easily disclose,

care for each other, act as support system,” said Daxa Patel, formal secretary of GSNP+.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd