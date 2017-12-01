IIM-Ahmedabad summer placement: Accenture is top recruiter with 19 offers

The summer placement witness participation of more than 15 sectors-A. (Photo credit: IIM-A official website) The summer placement witness participation of more than 15 sectors-A. (Photo credit: IIM-A official website)

In the recently-concluded summer placement of Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), Accenture Strategy has been the top recruiter. They made 19 offers to the of the postgraduate programme (PGP) in management 2019 batch. The summer placement witness participation of more than 15 sectors.

Firms were grouped into cohorts based on the profile offered and groups of cohorts were invited to the campus across different clusters.

Just like in the previous years, students were allowed to submit “dream” applications to firms of their choice in a cluster even with an offer in hand. More than 120 students applied this year, as per a release by the IIM-A.

From the banking sector, Citibank made five offers while FinIQ was the top recruiter in the banking, financial services and insurance recruiters (BFSI) cohort, having made 10 offers.

The general management cohort saw participation from the Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, the RPG Group and Tata Administrative Services, among others.

Among the e-commerce giants, Amazon extended 12 offers and Flipkart made 8 offers. Microsoft was the leading recruiter in the Consumer Tech cohort with five offers

The Telangana government, which hired for the Industry & Commerce and ITE&C departments, also made five offers.

This year 7 students opted out of the placement process to work on their own ventures, under the guidance and mentorship of Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE).

