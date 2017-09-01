IIM Ahmedabad: Sad to leave before term expires, says outgoing director Ashish Nanda

Prof Ashish Nanda. (Express archive) Prof Ashish Nanda. (Express archive)

‘The best time to quit is when you are sad and not when you are happy so this is the apt time for me to leave’ shares Ashish Nanda, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad outgoing director as he quits on Friday after holding the position for four years and chose to leave a year before his five year term expired.

Nanda in a candid interaction with the media said, “I want to leave when I am sad and not when I am very happy. I want to leave when reporters ask me why are you going than when are you leaving, so this a good time. But since you are from Gujarat so you are aware that the best food is the one that has salt and sugar in right proportions. Similarly, this is such a moment when I have a sense of achievement and fulfillment but a sense of nostalgia and sadness at the same time.”

Congratulating Errol D’Souza, Professor of Economics, and the Dean of Faculty at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad who has been chosen as the interim director, effective from September 2,2017.

On the reasons to demit office prematurely, Nanda who was accompanied by his wife Shubha shared that this is also what every former director from whom he sought an advice on ‘the right time to leave’ had suggested him — do not wait for the last day.

“Because during last days (of your term), there will be so much of politics being played around, the media starts digging up stories, people start jockeying with each other. If you are fond of ribbon-cutting and delivering convocation speeches then you are most welcome to stay, you will find many in the next two three months but if you want to do some work then forget it,’ Nanda, a 1983 batch alumnus of IIM-A, who was a Robert Braucher Professor of Practice at Harvard Law School. He later was a Harvard Business School faculty member, before he took charge on September 2, 2013.

“I am here not to cut ribbons but work. So I thought that I should choose the date when I am happy to feel that I can have good work till last day inspite of wondering in my last days that what am I doing here. So the next day of the convocation, I told the chairman that I will leave on September 1, the day when I complete four years. For me it is a labour of love. I really like working here and putting in my energy,” Nanda elaborated on the reasons of stepping down.

Further ruling out any differences with the board or the government he added that in his opinion this is the best time to demit his duties. “All the senior faculties at the IIM are on the same page in terms of the direction in which the institute should go, we have board’s complete support, the new chairman has high confidence in the team, alumni are with us, the government is very supportive, we do not have any problems with the bureaucracy so this is the best time to leave.”

There were speculations of differences between the director and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) pertaining to the autonomy of the institute as possible reasons for Nanda’s stepping down before his term expired.

Adding that he had personal reasons too, he cited that at the time he joined as the director he had put across that he would not work beyond one term. “As on a personal level it was very challenging for me and my wife. We were actually living oceans apart. It was difficult but we said we would work for some time.”

Being open to issues, he felt, could not be achieved during his tenure he said, “There were times when you feel you are pushing a mountain but the happy thing is that these moments were very short-lived. When I look introspectively, only two things come to my mind — one enjoyed a lot and the other where I did not enjoy I learnt a lot. I am very proud of stronger connect with alumni and stronger connect with practice. Through executive education which has grown 70 per cent in revenue terms, seats and programmes.”

Pertaining to challenges IIM-A faces, Nanda stressed on the need to “continue to the connect more closely to the world of research, we have taken some significant steps but we need to do much more that is an ongoing challenge. Second our connect with the world of policy. I have very high hoped with the upcoming school of public policy which is expected to provide a very good platform to the world of policy.”

“We can make the connect more international in the student body, students’ experiences, perhaps some of this could be through joint programmes. The second element is the need to nurture an environment where we can get the best faculty in and make sure that they socialise with the values of IIM-A. Even as younger faculty get in, to ensure that they get in what is core and special about the institute and we are able to provide them sufficient space where they can spread their wings very major challenge in faculty recruitment and socialisation in coming years,” he said further giving an example that when he joined, there were 84 faculty members four years ago.

“Today there are 97 (after today there will be 96). This seems to a very slow progress but of the 96, 32 odd joined after I joined in the last four years and a many faculty members have retired. Therefore, to churn is significant but we need to grow our faculty numbers significantly,” he said.

On the questions being raised on issues of IIM-A and diversity of students intake, Nanda said that in the student space the institute has ensured a greater diversity of students entering the institute stressing on the need of students in a discussion-based learning environment such as IIM-A where a lot of learning takes place by students discussing their own perspectives and experiences and if they come from a diverse background then the discussion and learning is richer.

“I think over four years through concerted efforts and by not taking short routes there are some short cuts to increase diversity such as giving people extra credits or having special quotas available but what we have done is gone to the first principle set in interviewing what are the type of people we want and so we have challenged ourselves in recruiting to try to recruit the leaders of enterprises and the result is a greater diversity in class thats been a significant on students side,” he added.

