IIM-Ahmedabad raises Rs 7.5 crore from alumni

(L-R) Manoj Bhatt (Retd.), CAO, Rakesh Basant, Dean (Alumni & External Relations), IIM-A Director Ashish Nanda, Vishwavir Ahuja, Raghunandan G and Aprameya R (L-R) Manoj Bhatt (Retd.), CAO, Rakesh Basant, Dean (Alumni & External Relations), IIM-A Director Ashish Nanda, Vishwavir Ahuja, Raghunandan G and Aprameya R

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has raised Rs 7.5 crore from alumni Raghunandan G, Vishwavir Ahuja and Aprameya to support infrastructure funding for conservation/ restoration and upgrade of its heritage campus.

According to Ashish Nanda, Director IIM-A, supporting infrastructure goes a long way in institute’s endeavour for capacity building and quality education. “Alumni are a source of strength for the institute. They contribute in many different ways to support the Institute’s priorities. IIM-A deeply values their meaningful and significant contributions” said Nanda.

Vishwavir Ahuja, a PGP 1981 batch alumni, and MD and CEO, RBL Bank said that they are proud to be associated with IIM-A. “RBL has significantly benefitted from the quality education imparted at IIM-A through several IIM-A alumni in the senior management team. RBL has always focused on excellence in the banking industry and is delighted to make a contribution of Rs 2.5 crore for shared vision to support education excellence at IIM-A,” said Vishwavir Ahuja.

At IMDC in IIMA New Campus, CR2 upgradation to state-of-art facility and maintenance is being supported by co-founders of TaxiForSure — Raghunandan G and Aprameya R (PGP 2007 and 2008) — with funding of Rs 2.5 crore each.

“Contributing to IIM-A is a proud moment for us as we owe so much of our success to this institute. Having graduated from this great institute, opened doors for us through our entrepreneurial journey. We could connect with IIMA alumni in the startup eco system who were strong guides during our TaxiForSure story and in fact, were our source of strength and also the worst critics to ensure that we always did the right thing,” said Raghunandan G and Aprameya R.

Among the recent contributions through the alumni, the institute has made a funding support of Rs 3.5 crore for Dorm D1, and Rs 2.5 crore by another alumnus for classroom CR-3. It has also received Rs 30 crore for restoration this year from another alumni.

