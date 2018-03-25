IIM-Ahmedabad raises PG management programme fee to Rs 22 lakh

“Like every year, there will be a rise in fee. But its only in line with the inflation. We are only raising it by 5 per cent. PGP programme will now be Rs 22 lakh. The fee for PGPX (Post Graduate Programme for Executives) will also be in the same line,” said IIM-A director Errol D’Souza. “Like every year, there will be a rise in fee. But its only in line with the inflation. We are only raising it by 5 per cent. PGP programme will now be Rs 22 lakh. The fee for PGPX (Post Graduate Programme for Executives) will also be in the same line,” said IIM-A director Errol D’Souza.

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on Saturday announced its decision to hike the fee for various programmes by five per cent. The two-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), the flagship programme of the institute, will now cost Rs 22 lakh for the 2018-20 batch.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 53rd convocation of the institute, following a board meeting held on Saturday, IIM-A director Errol D’Souza made the announcement. He said, “Like every year, there will be a rise in fee. But its only in line with the inflation. We are only raising it by 5 per cent. PGP programme will now be Rs 22 lakh. The fee for PGPX (Post Graduate Programme for Executives) will also be in the same line.”

Last year, the institute had raised its fee from Rs 19.5 lakh to Rs 21 lakh. The total fees for the students of the 2017-19 batch is Rs 21 lakh in addition to laptop, personal expenses on boarding, travel, clothes and other services. The institute had earlier announced that ‘total programme fees for the 2018-2020 batch will be based on the fees for the 2017-2019 batch, adjusted for inflation’. Regarding the IIM Act, D’Souza said, “We are waiting for the government to formulate the rules and once they formulate the rules we are ready with our regulations. Then we will have a board meeting where we will move into the system defined by the Act.”

However, he did not confirm if the graduates will be conferred degrees in place of diplomas next year. He said, “I can’t say that. Once the regulation is in place, only then we can decide.”

