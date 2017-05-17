IIM Ahmedabad PGP-FABM programme gets number 1 rank

IIM Ahmedabad campus. File photo IIM Ahmedabad campus. File photo

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad has been ranked number one globally for the year 2017 for its post-graduate programme in food and agri-business management (PGP-FABM). The programme has been ranked number one by a Paris-based ranking agency Eduniversal — specialising in higher education. In a press release, IIM-A said, “The two-year PGP-FABM offered by the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has been ranked as number one in the world by Eduniversal, France for the year 2017.”

Debjit Roy who is the chairperson of the programme attributed the success to “cross-functional management exposure” of students who come from diverse backgrounds such as agriculture and food sciences, engineering, biotechnology and life sciences. “This prepares the participants to take up challenges in this sector-focussed problem-solving. The alumni from this programme are playing a key role in shaping up policies and addressing the needs of this sector,” he said.

The agri-business management courses offered by France’s ESSEC Business School, USA’ Corness University, Australia’s University of Melbourne and Argentina’s University of Buenos Aires, were ranked second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

IIM-A’s PGP-FABM is a two-year full-time residential programme that covers, apart from agriculture, allied areas such as food processing, commodities and rural development sector, and rural infrastructure. A total of 46 students are selected for the course every year out of which nearly 1,27,000 apply for the same, the institute said.

The “Eduniversal Best Masters Ranking” offers a detailed assessment of Masters and MBA programmes globally and is designed to help prospective students discover the best options for their graduate studies.

