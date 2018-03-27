IIM Ahmedabad launches IIMA alumni portal

The IIMA alumni portal was launched on March 23, during the farewell ceremony of IIM Ahmedabad’s 2018 batch. The IIMA alumni portal was launched on March 23, during the farewell ceremony of IIM Ahmedabad’s 2018 batch.

On March 23, during the farewell ceremony of IIM Ahmedabad’s 2018 batch, the IIMA alumni portal — iima.ac.in, was launched in partnership with AlmaConnect. The objective is to develop the alumni portal and provide a powerful platform for its alumni to connect with each other. Through the portal, alumni will be able to search their friends, get connected to others across industries, form special interest groups, stay abreast of happenings at the institute, and leverage the network to further their professional and personal interests.

Top achievers of the batch are recognised and awarded at the farewell ceremony which is an important occasion to share information with the students on the cusp of graduating and becoming alumni.

Also, last year, the institute had received a fresh wave of Rs 15.5 crore as funds, for conservation and restoration of its heritage campus in the city. The institute had said that so far it has received Rs 47.5 crore that will help restore almost one-third of the campus that have traditional red-brick structures designed by legendary American architect Louis I Kahn.

Over five lakh square feet of restoration work was undertaken at the heritage campus which includes the Louis Kahn Plaza, the Vikram Sarabhai Library and other spaces. So far restoration work of five classrooms, four dormitories, and Vikram Sarabhai Library has started.

