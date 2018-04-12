IIM-Ahmedabad welcomes 13th Post Graduate batch for executives programme

One hundred and thirty eight students have joined the PGPX-XIII batch One hundred and thirty eight students have joined the PGPX-XIII batch

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad on Thursday welcomed its thirteenth batch of one year full time residential Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX) for 2018-19. IIM-A director Prof. Errol D’Souza inaugurated the course on Thursday, April 12, in presence of Prof. Arindam Banerjee, Chairperson, PGPX and Prof. Shailesh Gandhi, Dean- Programme at RJM Auditorium, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA).

This year, one hundred and thirty eight candidates have joined the PGPX-XIII batch, having work experience of eight to nine years and international working experience of minimum two years. The candidates have an average GMAT score of around 700 and GRE score of 323. The current batch is also very diverse in terms of work-experience (19 industries, innumerable functional areas, and 115 companies), gender (16.67 per cent of the batch are women), NRIs (17.39 per cent are residing outside India, spread across 11 countries) and international work-experience (54.35 per cent of the batch has worked abroad before joining PGPX).

Launched in 2006, more than 1000 students have graduated from PGPX so far. Till 2016-17, the PGPX intake was 90 and last year, the institute added one more section to enhance learning experience of participants. Professor Arindam Banerjee, Chairperson, PGPX, exhorted the incoming batch to focus on learning. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Academic rigor and mental discipline would determine success in this program.”

About IIMA

Established in 1961, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) is recognized globally for excellence in management education. One of the top management schools in the world, IIMA educates leaders of the enterprises. The institute’s strategic priorities include: strengthening connection with its various constituencies, including academics, practitioners, alumni, and the community; nurturing a high performance work environment of stretch, autonomy, and teamwork; and strategic growth while maintaining emphasis on quality.

As per the latest ranking by The Economist, IIMA is No. 1 School in the world on the parameter of opening up new career opportunities for students. The flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) is ranked 21st in the Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking 2017. As per the Financial Times’ Global MBA Ranking 2018, IIMA’s Post Graduate Programme for Executives (PGPX) is ranked 31st in the World. IIMA has been ranked as #1 Management institute as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.

