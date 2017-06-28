IIM Ahmedabad teaches good governance management to 9 Jharkhand ministers

The programme also includes cooperative structure for benefiting people at grassroots, management control systems to ensure effective implementation of government programmes and driving behaviour and actions in Government. The programme also includes cooperative structure for benefiting people at grassroots, management control systems to ensure effective implementation of government programmes and driving behaviour and actions in Government.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is hosting a group of nine ministers from the state of Jharkhand as they take part in management and leadership lessons to deliver on pre-poll promises. The group consists for ministers from different departments of the state government.

“We make many promises ahead of elections. But, we have to set priorities after coming to power as the resources are limited,” CP Singh, urban development and housing minister, said adding that this would help the ministers learn new things and bring forward effective policies to help the state. Read | CAT 2017 to be conducted by IIM Lucknow, click here

The course— ‘Management and Leadership for Good Governance’— is a three-day event involving interactive lessons by IIMA faculty on ethics, education, cooperative movement, healthcare and public-private partnerships. The programme also includes cooperative structure for benefiting people at grassroots, management control systems to ensure effective implementation of government programmes and driving behaviour and actions in Government.

“Earlier, the people never had any expectations from the state government. But now they are expecting us to do some sort of magic. Such a demand is obvious because the BJP is in power in the state as well as at the Centre,” Singh said. Read | IIM-A honours its IAS alumni, five other achievers, click here

The minister taking part in the IIMA event include revenue, land reforms and art, culture, sports and youth affairs minister Amar Kumar Bauri; drinking water, sanitation, water resources minister Chandra Prakash Choudhary; urban Development and housing minister CP Singh; women, child development and social welfare minister Louis Marandi; human resource development minister Neera Yadav; rural development minister Nikanth Singh Munda; health, medical education and family welfare minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi; labour, employment and training minister Raj Paliwar and; food, public distribution and consumer affairs minister Saryu Rai.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd