IIM Ahmedabad ePGP 2017 batch begins, only 2 female students among 51 male students

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) inaugurated the first batch of the electronic mode postgraduate programme (ePGP) for the academic term of 2017-19 on Monday with 51 male and only 2 female students.

“The candidates have been selected from a vast pool of applicants through rigorous selection criteria,” the institute said in a press release adding that about 79 per cent of the batch holds a BE or BTech degree. Most of the students come from IT services, oil and gas, healthcare and financial service backgrounds with 30 per cent of the batch having a 3-5 year work experience, about 21 per cent in the batch have 6-10 years experience and 24.5 per cent of the batch have 11-15 years of experience.

The programme was inaugurated by IIMA director Ashish Nanda at the Hughes Interactive Onsite Studio with Hughes Education India Limited as the technology partners. It is a two-year interactive onsite learning programme which gives students to the flexibility to complete the course in three years. The course is designed for working professionals who can pursue this programme without hindrance to their current assignments.

IIMA announced that the next batch will be selected on the basis of the Common Admission Test (CAT) or Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) scores and those who are interested should apply for CAT 2017.

