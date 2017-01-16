IIM Ahmedabad enters online education, launches two-year course

The Post Graduate Programme in Management (e-PGP) course offers satellite-based education technology for distance learning. (source: Facebook/IIM Ahmedabad) The Post Graduate Programme in Management (e-PGP) course offers satellite-based education technology for distance learning. (source: Facebook/IIM Ahmedabad)

A two year post graduate management course has been launched by IIM Ahmedabad on Monday. The Post Graduate Programme in Management (e-PGP) course offers satellite-based education technology for distance learning.

With a cost of 17 lakh, e-PGP targets working executives and entrepreneurs, offering them an interactive onsite learning (IOL) platform. The course will begin in June and IIM-A is on the look out for junior, mid and senior level working professionals and entrepreneurs to enrol for the programme, according to PTI.

IIM-A is the first of its kind to offer a two-year management course through distance learning. Those interested must have scored at least 50 per cent marks in their graduation and will be selected based on the results obtained in GMAT, CAT or other online admission tests conducted by the institute.

The program will be intense and vigorous, despite the distance learning, programme chair and IIM-A faculty member Biju Varkkey told the PTI. He also said that the first year will be focused on the core subjects of management, while, in the second year, electives will be offered.

In order to facilitate interactive onsite learning through satellite-based education across more than 85 classrooms in over 50 cities, IIM-A has tied up with Hughes Global Education.

