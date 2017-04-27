IIM-Ahmedabad Director Ashish Nanda resigns

Prof Ashish Nanda, Director, IIMA (standing in the center) Prof Ashish Nanda, Director, IIMA (standing in the center)

The Director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ahmedabad, Ashish Nanda on Thursday announced stepping down from his post. His resignation has been accepted by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM-A. While an year was left before his five-term contract has to get over, Nanda will remain the director till September 1.

In addition to his administrative responsibilities, Nanda also teaches the executive education, PGP, and PGPX programmes at the institute.

In a letter to the IIM-A community, Nanda said, “When I joined, I had committed to serving at most one term. On September 1, it will be four years, to the day, since I took charge. It is a good time to step aside and to hand over the responsibility and honour of leading the Institute to the next, fortunate person. I will hand over responsibilities of director at the end of that day.”

Before joining IIM-A, Nanda has a PhD in Business Economics (Harvard), AM in Economics (Harvard), PGDM in Management (IIM Ahmedabad), and B Tech in Electrical Engineering (IIT Delhi). Nanda has also worked for five years with the Tata group of companies as Tata Administrative Services officer.

First Published on: April 27, 2017 4:39 pm

