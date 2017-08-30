IIM Ahmedabad appoints Errol D’Souza as new director

D’Souza would succeed Prof Ashish Nanda who will complete 4 years as the director on September 1. D’Souza would succeed Prof Ashish Nanda who will complete 4 years as the director on September 1.

Errol D’Souza, Professor of Economics, and the Dean of Faculty at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has been appointed as the Director-in-charge, effective from September 2,2017. The announcement was made by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Board, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Society in the Faculty Council meeting Wednesday. He would succeed Prof Ashish Nanda who will complete 4 years as the director on September 1.

On April 28, 2017 Prof Nanda, a former professor at Harvard Law School resigned from his post, one year before his tenure expires. He was appointed for a period of five years. Though the real reason behind his resignation is not known Nanda cited personal reasons for stepping down.

The senior most faculty among existing 97, Prof D’Souza, 57, would complete 16 years at IIM-A on September 1,2017 as he had joined the institute as a professor on September 2,2001.

He was a Director of the National Housing Bank and is currently on the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi, the Rajasthan Shram Sarathi Association, Udaipur, and the India Gold Policy Centre.

With a postgraduation in Economics and Statistics at the University of Mumbai where he was awarded the Kashinath Trimbak Telang gold medal for obtaining the first rank in his MA (Economics), he has obtained his PhD as a University Grants Commission National Research Fellow from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

He has also held appointments such as the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI), Chair Professor at the University of Mumbai, India Chair Professor at the University Sciences Po in Paris, as a Visiting Professor of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla, as an Honorary Senior Fellow of the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, a Visiting Scholar at Columbia University, and as a Visiting Professor at the Turin School of Development of the ILO.

On the academic front, he has worked on academic committees of the University Grants Commission and the Indian Council of Social Science Research, and has been associated with the Planning Commission of India and the Reserve Bank of India in various capacities, including as a Member, Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy.

He is also on the Academic Council of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, the Institute for Human Development, Delhi, and on the Advisory Board of the International Centre for Development and Decent Work at Kassel, Germany.

He is on the editorial board of the Journal of Quantitative Economics (Springer), the Indian Journal of Labour Economics (Springer), and Macroeconomics and Finance in Emerging Market Economies (Taylor & Francis). He is engaged in research in the areas of macroeconomics, development finance and public policy.

