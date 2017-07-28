IIM Lucknow to release notice for CAT 2017 tomorrow at iiml.ac.in

Candidates who clear CAT 2017 will be eligible for admission to management courses at various IIMs across the country. Candidates who clear CAT 2017 will be eligible for admission to management courses at various IIMs across the country.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is likely to release the detailed advertisement for the 2017 Common Admission Test (CAT) on Saturday. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the examination can check for the notification on the official website of IIM Lucknow.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to management courses, including PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX, at various IIMs across the country. Read | NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 management institutes in India, click here

Last year, the detailed advertisement for CAT was released on July 31, the online registrations took place from August 8 to September 27 and the exam was conducted on December 4. The exam was held in 138 cities and candidates were given the option to site four cities to give the exam in order of preference.

The exam was held in two sessions on for 180 minutes each. The paper was divided into three sections— section 1 contained questions on verbal ability and reading comprehension; section 2 contained questions on data interpretation and logical reasoning and; section 3 contained questions on quantitative ability.

The results for the exam were declared in the second week of January. Candidates eager to apply for the exam this year can read the instructions that will soon be released on the official site and check this page again or updates.

