IIM-A honours its IAS alumni, five other achievers

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, (IIM-A) graduates are better known to scale corporate heights but it turned out on Thursday that as many as 446 have joined civil services. Two such alumni — Kartikeya Misra (PGP, 2004 batch), Collector of East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, and Rohan Chand Thakur (PGP, 2006), Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — were honoured at the third IIM-A Young Alumni Achiever’s Award on the campus on Thursday along with five others.

Rakesh Basant, Dean of Alumni and External Relations said, “While we give awards in various categories like corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, writing and sports, this year we have honoured the achievers in public service also.”

He added, “If we include those who have passed our short-duration programmes of 21 days as well, the number of alumni to have joined the civil services goes up to 446. We will release the names of successful alumni in our alumni newsletter soon.”

Thursday’s winners will meet the new PGP batch, which commenced early this week.

Misra, who joined IAS in 2008, has pioneered a food security project with economist and politician Jairam Ramesh that is now replicated all over AP. He said IIMA’s academic rigour helped him implement DEEPAM scheme, under which 1.75 lakh LPG connections were given in less than 60 days.

Other winners are Rahul Agarwal ( Lenovo India), Sucharita Mukherjee (IRMR Capital), Sudhir Sitapati (Hindustan Unilever), Tulsi Naidu (Zurich Insurance) and Yashish Dahiya (CEO of PolicyBazaar).

