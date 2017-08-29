IIM-A develops matrimonial website for HIV positive people

IIM Ahmedabad IIM Ahmedabad

The Indian Institute of Management here has developed a matrimonial website for HIV positive people to help them find partners and facilitate social integration.

A team of researchers at the Centre for Management of Health Services (CMHS) of the IIM-A developed the web portal for the people living with HIV (PLHIV) as part of a project for an NGO, Gujarat state network of positive people (GSNPP).

The team today handed over the website to for its launch and management, the institute said in a release. The GSNPP maintains a file of the PLHIV seeking marriage. But with around 500 registrations, the scope of the initiative is limited. The web portal will be scaled up in coming times to cover the entire country, the researchers and the members of the GSNPP said.

“The design of the platform was finalised after extensive deliberations of the socio-cultural issues related to PLHIV. The team adopted a co-design process, involving all the relevant stakeholders in the design process,” The CMHS chairperson and a faculty member Rajesh Chandwani said.

He said that the life expectancy of HIV positive people have increased. Founder-member of the GSNPP, Daxa Patel said the website has been developed keeping in mind the needs of the PLHIV which will help make registration process easier.

“Marriage bureau is one of the ways to contribute to their wellbeing as well as to encourage positive living. It will enable the PLHIV in enjoying life with a life partner, care for each other and act as a support system,” she said.

