IIM-A betters batch diversity in incoming batch of PGP, PGP-ABM programs

In Picture, IIM Ahmedabad (File Photo)

Non-engineers constituted 32 per cent of the students who have joined the PGP program this year at the IIM Ahmedabad, the highest ever in more than 15 years, even as registrations for the new batch of PGP and PGP-FABM culminated on June 30. The PGP Programme has also witnessed a steady growth over the last three years in the percentage of women students, with this year’s batch having 28 per cent women, one of the highest ever. While PGP-FABM programme, also had a diverse entering class with 45 per cent of those entering class were non-engineers and 50 per cent were women.

In the data for PGP graduate program shared by the Institute, non-engineering student component rose from 9 per cent in 2015-17 batch to 20 per cent in 2016-18 batch and now 32 per cent. Meanwhile the percentage of female students rose from 14 per cent in 2015-17 to 21 per cent in 2016-18 and is now 28 per cent in 2017-2019 in PGP. Meanwhile non-engineering students were 15 per cent in 2015-17, 26 per cent in 2016-18 and 45 per cent in 2017-19 for the PGP-ABM (Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agri Business) program. The female students in PGP-ABM has also risen from 39 per cent in 2015-17, to 46 per cent in 2016-18 and 50 per cent in the current 2017-19 batch.

Apratim Guha, Chairperson, Admissions, IIMA, explains “Our admissions policy is to invite for interviews candidates from different academic disciplines based on their academic performances, subject to their clearing certain CAT cut-offs. This approach increases the discipline diversity of our incoming class. This is part of a conscious effort to improve the in-class learning experience of students, who we believe would benefit from being in class with people from diverse background.”

“Speaking on batch diversity, Ashish Nanda, Director, IIMA said, “This has been achieved without giving extra credits or holding specific quotas on account of gender. The increased percentage has been achieved through a combination of active recruitment of women candidates, encouraging discipline diversity of students called for interviews, and paying attention to holistic leadership potential among applicants being interviewed. A broad mix across gender will contribute to a richer learning environment at the institute.”

