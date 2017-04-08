IIITM-K admissions 2017: Applications available for MSc, MPhil courses, check here

IIITM Kerala exam 2017: It offers four MSc specialisations in Cyber Security, Machine intelligence, Data Ananlytics and Geopatial Analytics. IIITM Kerala exam 2017: It offers four MSc specialisations in Cyber Security, Machine intelligence, Data Ananlytics and Geopatial Analytics.

IIITM Kerala exam 2017: The Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K) has invited applications for CUSAT approved the Master of Science (MSc) and MPhil programmes. Interested candidates can apply for the same from the official IIITM-K website.

The IIITM-K is the state government autonomous institute based in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram and offers four MSc specialisations in Cyber Security, Machine intelligence, Data Ananlytics and Geopatial Analytics. While Cyber Security has 40 seats, the other three specialities have 30 seats each. There are 15 seats each for MPhil in Ecological Informatics and MPhil in Computer Science.

“The minimum eligibility is 60 per cent aggregate (CGPA 6.5) in any Science, Engineering, Technology bachelor’s degree, with Maths as a mandatory subject,” a press release by the institute said. It added that students with a postgraduate degree in any of the Natural Sciences (Botany, Zoology or Environmental Science) and Physical Science are eligible for the MPhil in Ecological Informatics. For MPhil in Computer Science, candidates should have MSc, MCA, MTech, Computer Science, IT, Electronics, Computation Science, Geo-informatics.

The admission tests for the MSc courses will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Thodupuzha, Kochi, Palakkad, Perinthalmana, Kozhikode, Kasargode, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Guwahati, Patna and Kolkata. Admissions for MPhil will be through IIITM-K admission test, GATE or NET scores.

