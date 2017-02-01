IIITDM Kurnool to be declared as institute of national importance

IIITDM Kurnool will be declared an institute of National Importance and will therefore, have the power to award degrees to students. The Union Cabinet has approved the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2017 in Parliament.

The amendment Bill provides for inclusion of Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kurnool along with the other IITs in the Principal Act. Subsequently, IITDM Kurnool will be declared as an institute of National Importance with the power to award degrees to students.

With the government’s approval, IIITDM Kurnool will become the fifth member as a centrally funded IIIT.

The expenditure for the operationalisation of IITDM Kurnool is incurred from the plan funds of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The emerging needs of the industry and the economy, as a whole for skilled technical manpower is expected to be met from the talent pool of trained personnel of the Institute. The Institute shall be open to all persons irrespective of gender, caste, creed, disability, domicile, ethnicity, social or economic background.

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Act, 2014 confers the status of Institutions of National Importance on the IIITs and also provides for matters connected with administering these IIITs. Subsequently, the Government has approved creation of a new NIT at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh as embodied in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

Due to addition of a new IIIT, amendment has to be made in the IIIT Act, 2014. With this, IIITDM. Kurnool will be the fifth Member as a Centrally Funded IIIT.

The academic session has commenced in IITDM Kurnool in two branches of study in 2015-16.

