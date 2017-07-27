IIITDM Kurnool bill passes in Lok Sabha, institute can now award degrees

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. Source: (PTI/TV grab) HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. Source: (PTI/TV grab)

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to declare the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh as a centre of national importance. With this bill, the institute has the autonomy to include IIITDM, Kurnool along with the other IITs, in the principal Act. This institute can also now have the power to award degrees to the students.

The legislation was approved by the Union Cabinet in February. When the measure takes effect, the IIITDM would become the fifth Institute with this tag.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said employability of IIITs was good but needed to be improved further. “We have not produced Google or Facebook…so we must improve the skills…Every institute has to learn from each other,” he added. He said professionals must understand the behaviour and expectations of customers as it would improve employability.

On the suggestions made by Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP) and Kaushalendar Kumar JD(U), he said Bihar has central universities, an IIT in Patna, an IIM in Bodh Gaya and another IIT would be started in Bhagalpur. “We do not discriminate among states,” Javadekar added.

Javadekar also expressed confidence about achieving the target of a gross enrolment ratio of 30 per cent by 2020. He said the measure would be a very important development for the higher education sector in India.

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Act, 2014 confers the status of Institutions of National Importance on the IIITs and also provides for matters connected with administering these institutes.

The government had approved the creation of a new NIT at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh as embodied in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014. Due to the addition of a new IIIT, amendment has to be made in the IIIT Act, 2014. With this, IIITDM. Kurnool will be the fifth member as a centrally funded IIIT.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd