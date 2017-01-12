IIIT raises Rs 15 crore for research promting government for fund matching scheme

“This would bolster research in different fields like the humanities, arts, business, finance, natural sciences and technology,” the official said. (Express photo) “This would bolster research in different fields like the humanities, arts, business, finance, natural sciences and technology,” the official said. (Express photo)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) has raised Rs 15 crore for research funds prompting the Delhi Government to launch a “fund matching” scheme to boost research and private sector investment in state-run varsities. “IIIT Delhi has raised Rs 15 crore for research in computer science, information technology and several new-age interdisciplinary courses. This money has come from various large technology corporations like the Infosys Foundation, Intel, Microsoft and Google,” an official statement said.

“For supporting research, the government has ordered the Directorate of Education (DoE) to make it an incentive scheme under which it will provide a matching grant each year to the institutes for the funds they raises from funding agencies and corporations for the purpose of research,” it added. According to a senior government official, the scheme has been tested at IIIT Delhi on a pilot basis.

“On the success of the pilot scheme, it has been decided to make it an incentive scheme for all state varsities in Delhi with different terms for grant in aid and non-grant in aid institutions because of their differing financial structure. This would bolster research in different fields like the humanities, arts, business, finance, natural sciences and technology,” the official said.

