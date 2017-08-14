IIIT Hyderabad registers 100 per cent placement, average salary is Rs 18.8 lakh

IIIT Hyderabad campus. (Photo from official IIIT-H page) IIIT Hyderabad campus. (Photo from official IIIT-H page)

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad) has achieved 100 per cent placements for B Tech final year with average salary offers between Rs 13.4 and Rs 18.8 lakh per annum. In a press release, IIIT-Hyderabad said, “The BTech graduates received job offers with average salaries for various programmes ranging between Rs 13.4 lakh and Rs 18.8 lakh per annum. Our students are among the most sought after by the technology and product industry,” it claimed.

Moreover, the graduates of the masters programmes in IT too received good offers with average salary offers between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 17.7 lakh per annum. “IIIT-Hyderabad graduates from the masters programmes in IT received job offers from leading companies with for various programmes ranging between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 17.7 lakh per annum,” the institute said. A total of 116 companies registered for the placement session.

IIIT-Hyderabad on August 13 also conducted its 16th convocation ceremony where 473 students graduated, with a record number of 84 research students, including 16 PhDs, said the statement.

G V Prasad, the CEO of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, was the chief guest on the occasion. Prof Raj Reddy, the chairman of the governing council of IIIT-Hyderabad, presided over the convocation ceremony.

As per report, the gold medal for academic excellence was given to Gautam Vepa, B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering in absentia.

