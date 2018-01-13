IIIT Delhi to offer M.Tech with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Supreme Crisis
Through the programme, graduates will be able to undertake industry careers involving innovation and problem solving using AI and ML technologies. 

January 13, 2018
iiit delhi, iiitd.ac.in, artificial intelligence, mtech admissions 2018 The course will be spread over four semesters and the intake would be 20 students. (Representative image)
IIIT MTech: Good news for those interested in studying about Artificial Intelligence (AI)! The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Delhi has planned to start a new MTech programme with specialisation in AI from the academic year starting in July 2018. Through the programme, graduates will be able to undertake industry careers involving innovation and problem solving using AI and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. The course will be spread over four semesters and the intake would be 20 students.

“The programme will be research-oriented and focus on foundations and advances in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning,” Mayank Vatsa, head of Infosys Centre for Artificial Intelligence at IIIT-Delhi, told PTI.
Vatsa said it would be a first for Delhi.

“After the course, the students will be able to recognise and analyse problems related to AI applications, apply pattern recognition, machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques to solve real-world problems,” Vatsa said.

Last year, IIIT, Hyderabad also launched a programme on artificial intelligence and machine learning. The course ‘Foundations for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning’ was launched in October.

 

— With inputs from PTI

