IIFT results 2016: Check the names of shortlisted candidates

IIFT results 2016: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has released the names of the candidates who are shortlisted for the second round of the MBA (IB) admissions for the academic year 2017-19.

As many as 1,973 candidates were selected for the second round which is Group Discussion followed by the interview round. The Institute will conduct the second round between fourth week of January and middle of February at Bengauru angalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

The Institute offers 360 seats for MBA (International Business)

Steps to check IIFT results 2016

Visit the official website of the institute – iitf.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link ‘MBA (IB) 2017-19 : List of candidates shortlisted for second round ’

A new page will open displaying the list

The candidates names will appear roll-number wise

Download and take the print out

For more education news, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd