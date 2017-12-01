IIFT MBA IB admission 2018: Five things you need to know before entering the exam hall

IIFT MBA IB admission 2018: The exam will take place on December 3, 2017. IIFT MBA IB admission 2018: The exam will take place on December 3, 2017.

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will conduct the written test for admission to Masters in International Business (MBA IB) course on Sunday. With the exam around the corner, candidates are in a rush to prepare for the same.

Here are five things you need to know about the IIFT MBA IB admission test 2018:

1. Date and time:

The exam will take place on December 3, 2017. Candidates should note that the paper will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and should reach the exam centres on time.

2. Venue:

The exam will be conducted at test centres in Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar , Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur and Visakhapatnam. Candidates can check the exam venue on their admit cards.

3. Exam pattern:

The paper will include objective type multiple choice questions and will be conducted in English. It will be conducted for two hours and will include questions on English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative analysis.

4. Selection procedure:

IIFT will select candidates from the general, SC, ST, PWD and OBC categories on the basis of a written test, followed by a group discussion, an interview and a writing skill assessment which will be held in the January and February 2018. Foreign nationals will be shortlisted on the basis of their scores on GMAT and a personal interview.

5. Steps to download hall tickets:

– Go to the official website of IIFT (iiftadmissions.net.in).

– Click on the tab to login to the site.

– Follow the provided to download the admit card.

– Save a copy of the admit card for further reference.

