IIFT MBA (IB) 2017: Exam date rescheduled, know eligibility, fees, selection process here

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade has rescheduled the exam date for the MBA (IB) entrance exam to December 3. The entrance test date was clashing with CAT 2017, notification of which was released on July 30. Moreover, the application submission date has been extended to September 15. Candidates can log on to the official website – iift.ac.in.

Eligibility: Candidate should have a recognised graduation degree of minimum 3 years in any disciplines. Also, he/ she should score a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the IIFT entrance test. For reserved category candidates, it is 45 per cent.

Candidates appearing for a qualifying examination can also apply subject to submission of proof of requisite qualification by October 8, 2018. Read | CAT 2017 to be held on November 26, click here

There is no age limit.

Exam pattern: In the entrance exam, multiple choice objective type questions will be asked in the written test (in English) of 120 minutes. The questions will be asked on English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative

analysis.

Exam time: December 3 from 10 am to 12 pm.

The written test will be held at Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur and Visakhapatnam.

Selection process: Based on marks obtained in written test, candidates will be called for writing skills, assessment, Group Discussion and interview to be held in January/February 2018.

