IIFT exams 2015: All you need to know

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is set to conduct its entrance examination for Master’s in Business Admission (MBA) programme in International Business on November 22. You can check the admit card at the official website.

The IIFT exam will be conducted on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The admission test would be held in a written format. The test comprises sections such as English Comprehension, General Knowledge & Awareness, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Analysis. Here are some last minute reminders before entering the exam hall:

1) Candidates should keep their admit cards in their wallets/ bags a night before the exam. They should cross-check it before leaving for the hall.

2) It is advisable to get the admit cards printed on an A4 size paper making sure that the photograph and signature are prominent.

3) Avoid carrying mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets as authorities do not allow using them during the exam. In most instances, no facility is provided to keep your personal belongings during the exam.

4) Reach the hall before time (atleast half an hour) as you might face traffic or some other problem. Keep yourself updated about the traffic conditions.

Last year, 50,000 candidates appeared for the exam in which 1,411 students were shortlisted. IIFT is expected to absorb 200+ applicants. The results are generally declared in the third week of December.

