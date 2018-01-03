IIFT 2017 results date and time: Results expected by this week

The written exam was conducted on December 3, from 10 am to 12 pm, for admission to MBA IB course. The written exam was conducted on December 3, from 10 am to 12 pm, for admission to MBA IB course.

IIFT 2017: The result of Master of Business Administration International Business (MBA IB) exam will be declared by the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) this week. All those candidates who had attempted the exam are required to keep a strict watch at the official website tedu.iift.ac.in. The written exam was conducted on December 3, from 10 am to 12 pm, for admission to MBA IB course. The exam date was rescheduled earlier as it was clashing with CAT 2017.

Aspirants were given 2 hours to attempt a 100-mark paper which had a negative marking of 1/3 for every wrong answer. The exam consisted of four sections including quantitative ability, verbal ability, logical reasoning and general awareness. Unlike last year, this time there were six sections as against four, however, the total number of questions was 114 as compared to 123.

Selection process: Based on marks obtained in written test, candidates will be called for writing skills, assessment, group discussion and interview to be held in January/February 2018. Foreign nationals will be shortlisted on the basis of their scores in GMAT and a personal interview.

