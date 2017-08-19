IGNOU to train 11,884 Tripura teachers, signs MoC with state for two-year diploma course

The IGNOU registrar and the director of SCERT Tripura on Friday signed the MoC. The IGNOU registrar and the director of SCERT Tripura on Friday signed the MoC.

The School of Education (SOE) of the The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is collaborating with the government of Tripura on order to provide professional training to 11,884 teachers at the elementary level. The university signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) with the state government for this purpose on Friday.

Only those teachers “who possess the qualifications stipulated as per the NCTE norms and are working in government o government-recognized primary or elementary schools” will be considered eligible for the programme which is a two-year diploma in elementary education. Candidates of reserved categories will be subject to relaxation of marks for eligibility, according to a press release by the university.

The course will be imparted in the form of open distance learning (ODL) and aims to “familiarize all enrolled teachers with dimensions of elementary education in Tripura.”

“Two years down the lane there was not much Training Learning Materials (TLMs) available for training the untrained teachers. The challenge for us was to come up with something that was meaningful and totally required to professionally upgrade the untrained teachers,” IGNOU SOE and programme coordinator Poonam Bhushan said.

The IGNOU registrar and the director of SCERT Tripura on Friday signed the MoC which would ensure that the training would be conducted in phases and will enroll only 100 students at each programme study centre.

“Now, even the SCERT has developed a lot of materials for reference and IGNOU has also emerged to be strong. The DIETS/ teaching faculty are much trained today as compared to the past two years to carry forward this programme. While the SLMs can do their job, it is the practical component that should be organized by the state government for a successful completion of training them,” Bhushan said.

