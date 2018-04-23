IGNOU campus placement drive to be organised on April 25, check details

The drive is being conducted with the TATA AIA Life Insurance Company Limited for the positions of Relationship Manager. The drive is being conducted with the TATA AIA Life Insurance Company Limited for the positions of Relationship Manager.

Campus placement drive will be carried out by IGNOU’s Campus Placement Cell (CPC) in association with regional centres of Delhi, NCR on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. The timing for the same is 10 am and the same will be organised at BR Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068. The drive is being conducted with the TATA AIA Life Insurance Company Limited for the positions of Relationship Manager. All those students who are pursuing their final semester/year BA BCom, BCA, BTS and those pursuing MCom, MCA, MEG, MPA and MTM can participate in the drive.

Remuneration offered is Rs 2.80 lakhs along with incentives. Those who wish to apply should possess clear communication skills. They should be self-motivated, well groomed and willing to do sales. Before the placement drive takes place, a brief introductory session of the company highlighting company profile, job requirements,

CTC etc. will be conducted.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 180

Designation

Relationship Manager

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should have pursued BA BCom, BCA, BTS and MCom, MCA, MEG, MPA and MTM.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 27 years and minimum 18 years.

At the time of the interview, the students should bring photocopies of their resume (having IGNOU enrollment number), an ID proof, address proof and two passport size photographs, and mark sheets and certificates of 10, 12 and graduation. The list of selected/shortlisted students will be out by the end of the day. The selected student will have to complete one year PGDLI programme from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (four months classroom training, followed with two months of internship, and six months of on the job training).

