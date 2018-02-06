IGNOU term end December result 2017 declared at ignou.ac.in, download grade card

IGNOU December term end result 2017: The exams were conducted from December 1 to 23 last year. The exams were conducted from December 1 to 23 last year.

IGNOU December term end result 2017: The result of term end December exams 2017 has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check their respective results and grades at the official website – ignou.ac.in. The exams were conducted from December 1 to 23 last year.

IGNOU Term end result 2017, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Alerts’, click on ‘IGNOU declares term end result and grade card of December 2017’

Step 3: Click on ‘December 2017 examination result’

Step 4: In the provided field, enter your 9 digit enrollment number

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The grade cards have also been released for –

— BCA/MCA/MP/MPB

— BDP/BA/B COM/B Sc/ASSO programmes

— Other programmes

The grade card can be checked by selecting the relevant programme and enrollment number. The university has clearly mentioned that in case any student is found to be booked under unfair means, the result of the particular student will be cancelled.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd