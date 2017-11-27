IGNOU term end exams December 2017 admit cards released at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU TEE December 2017 admit cards: IGNOU, in a press release, also stated that candidates are required to bring an identity card issued by the university on the day of the exam. IGNOU TEE December 2017 admit cards: IGNOU, in a press release, also stated that candidates are required to bring an identity card issued by the university on the day of the exam.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall tickets for the Term End Examinations (TEE) 2017. Candidates who are appearing for the papers can download their admit cards from the official website of the university (ignou.ac.in).

The exams will be commence from December 1 this year and there are 4,97,883 eligible students to whom the hall tickets have been issued. The university has also established 855 exam centres, 16 of which will be overseas and 90 of which will be for jail inmates.

The exam centres have been informed to allow students to enter the hall as long as their name is on the list. The lack of hall tickets thereof will not be a hindrance to entry to write the exam.

IGNOU, in a press release, also stated that candidates are required to bring an identity card issued by the university on the day of the exam. It noted that mobule phones will not be permitted inside the exam hall. The hall tickets for BCCA and MCA practicals for the term end exams will be issued separately.

Steps to download IGNOU TEE December 2017 admit cards:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IGNOU as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification that says “Hall Tickets for Dec 2017 Term End Examination”.

Step 3: Enter your nine-digit enrollment number and select your course.

Step 4: Search for your hall ticket and take a print out of the same for further reference.

