IGNOU TEE 2018 hall ticket released at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU TEE hall ticket 2018: The hall ticket for the Term End Examination (TEE) 2018 has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on its official website — ignou.ac.in. All those who have registered for the examination can download their respective tickets from the website itself. Meanwhile, the university has also announced admission to masters and bachelors programmes for the academic cycle commencing from July, 2018. The last date of submission of online admission form for these programmes is July 15, 2018.

As per the agreement with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), 100 students are entitled to get 50 per cent fee concession in the programmes offered by the University during a year.

IGNOU TEE hall ticket 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Under ‘Alerts’, click on the link for hall ticket

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your nine digit enrollment number and select your programme

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Once the result is declared, the re-evaluation process will start. So if the students are unsatisfied with their marks, they can request the university to re-evaluate their answer scripts. They will be required to pay Rs 750 per course. A student will have to make the request for the same within one month from the date of declaration of result. The fee will have to be paid in the form of demand draft in favour of IGNOU.

Students will also be able to request the university for obtaining photocopy of answer scripts on payment of Rs 100 per course. The request for obtaining the same must be made within 45 days from the date of declaration of result to the concerned evaluation centre. The fee has to be paid in the form of demand draft in favour of IGNOU.

