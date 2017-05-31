IGNOU stops use of paper-based admit cards

In another first, the university has also made Kendriya Vidyalayas its exam centres. IGNOU is also trying to set a record by finishing its term-end examinations in 18 days. (Representational) In another first, the university has also made Kendriya Vidyalayas its exam centres. IGNOU is also trying to set a record by finishing its term-end examinations in 18 days. (Representational)

Taking a step towards digitisation, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has, for the first time, done away with paper-based admit cards for its term-end examinations, which begin on June 1. In another first, the university has also made Kendriya Vidyalayas its exam centres. IGNOU is also trying to set a record by finishing its term-end examinations in 18 days.

“As a significant step towards digitisation, the process of examination form submission has been made completely online and the university has also discontinued paper-based hall tickets. Students can download admit cards from the university website and report to the examination centres with their I-cards. The university has also sent SMSes to the students, informing them about their examination and hall tickets,” said IGNOU media consultant Sheffali Narang. “IGNOU has established 1,034 examination centres, including 100 centres in jails for inmates. Over 6.2 lakh students will be appearing in it,” she added.

