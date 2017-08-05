IGNOU SOSS PG diploma in mental health: Apply before August 18 at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU SOSS PG diploma in mental health: Interested candidates should apply for the programme before August 18, 2017 from the official website (ignou.ac.in). IGNOU SOSS PG diploma in mental health: Interested candidates should apply for the programme before August 18, 2017 from the official website (ignou.ac.in).

The School of Social Sciences (SOSS) of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a new course from the July 2017 session. Now, students can opt to be a part of a postgraduate diploma programme in mental health (PGDMH).

“The objective of the programme is to build capacity through spreading of awareness and training of personnel working in the field to take care of the pressing need of the society addressing the mental health and well-being of the people,” programme co-ordinator Swati Patra said, adding that the programme will address the lack of trained mental health personnel in India and the requirement of the people thereof. Read | Transgender students can now study all IGNOU courses for free, click here

The programme will provide an in-depth study of a broad range of psychological issues concerning mental health so as to create a sound base for students in the field. To be eligible for the course, aspiring students need to have a PG degree in psychology, social work or nursing, or should be a medical graduate in any field.

The programme uses a multiple media approach through instructional print material, audio-visual programmes, counselling sessions, teleconferencing and interactive radio (through Gyan Vani, the FM channel of IGNOU). The course will be conducted following and open and distance mode.

It will address subjects ranging from fundamentals of mental health, mental disorders to services for the mentally ill. Interested candidates should apply for the programme before August 18, 2017 from the official website (ignou.ac.in).

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd