IGNOU PhD, MPhil admissions 2018: Registration begins tomorrow, check details

The entrance test for PhD, MPhil admissions will be conducted by IGNOU on March 4. The entrance test for PhD, MPhil admissions will be conducted by IGNOU on March 4.

IGNOU admissions 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued an official notification, inviting candidates to apply for its PhD and MPhil programmes (regular mode). The new session will begin from July. The last date for submission of application is February 16. Interested candidates can submit the same at the official website – onlineadmission.ignou.ac.in. The entrance test will be conducted on March 4. The maximum duration of the PhD and MPhil programmes are 5 years and 4 years respectively.

PhD admission is offered in the following disciplines:

— Psychology

— Anthropology

— Sociology

— Library and Information Science

— Political Science

— Public Administration

— History

— Gender and Development Studies

— Women’s Studies

— Geography

— Translation Studies

— Statistics

— Food and Nutritional Sciences

— Environmental Science

— Geology

— Management

— Life Sciences

— Commerce

— Hindi

— Distance Education

— Nursing

— Social Work

— Physics

— Bio Chemistry

— Chemistry Discipline

MPhil admission is offered in – Sociology, Political Science, Economics, Geography, Translation Studies, Social Work, Commerce, Distance Education and Chemistry discipline.

General eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a masters degree of any recognised university/other qualification recognised as equivalent, with 55 per cent marks (50 per cent for reserved categories).

No entrance test will be conducted for bio-chemistry, physics, and life sciences disciplines. IGNOU is considered as the largest open university system in the world. In 2010, UNESCO declared IGNOU as the largest institution of higher learning in the world.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd