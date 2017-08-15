IGNOU partners with NeGD and CSC to prepare e-governance training videos

IGNOU’s Memorandum of Understanding will be signed by the organisations on August 22, 2017. IGNOU’s Memorandum of Understanding will be signed by the organisations on August 22, 2017.

The Vice Chancellor of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced that the educational institution will be partnering with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s Common Services Network.

“After the MoU, IGNOU will be able to collaborate with NeGD to prepare e-governance training videos. NeGD will be providing all the technical assistance required for the LMS. While partnering with CSCs will be fruitful for IGNOU students,” VC Ravindra Kumar said as the university celebrates Independence Day on campus at Maidan Garhi, Delhi.

He added that the NeGD and the CSC are the access points for electronic service delivery which will reach out to villages in India. This will contribute to “a digitally and financially inclusive society”, Kumar said. He stated that all CSC centres can be used by IGNOU students in the form of of CSC wallets.

The Memorandum of Understanding will be signed by the organisations on August 22, 2017. The university’s open news letter was also launched as a digital news portal called “IGNOU DIGI NEWS” during the event along with the digital version of the Bachelors Preparatory Programme in the form of a CD. A press release by the university states that this CD will be distributed with the study materials.

