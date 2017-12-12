IGNOU OPENMAT XLII: Result out at ignou.ac.in, check important documents required for admission

IGNOU has announced the OPENMAT results on the official website – ignou.ac.in IGNOU has announced the OPENMAT results on the official website – ignou.ac.in

IGNOU results 2017: The result of OPENMAT XLII has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on its official website, ignou.ac.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website only. The exam was conducted on September 24. Admission to the management programmes of IGNOU is done through this entrance test which is held twice a year.

IGNOU results 2017, here’s how to check the result

Step 1: Log on to the official website, ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Under the tab ‘Student support’, click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Under ‘Entrance Exam’, click on ‘OPENMAT Result’

Step 4: On the new page, select ‘OPENMAT XLII Result’

Step 5: In the provided field, enter your enrollment number and click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

A notification released by IGNOU states, “Please submit application form for admission to management programme appended in your prospectus along with the revised fee Rs 1800 per course and documents at the concerned regional centre on or before the last dates”.

Documents required

Attested copies of certificates in support of educational qualification(s)

Print out of this result card

Paste your recent photograph and sign in the box provided above

Hall ticket duly signed by candidate and invigilator

Experience certificate wherever required

Category certificate of SC/ST/OBC candidates

Identity card duly filled up

Demand draft for revised fee Rs 1800 per course drawn in favour of IGNOU and payable at the city where your regional centre is located.

The last date for submission of application form for admission along with relevant documents is given below:

For July 2018 session – May 31, 2018

For January 2018 session – December 31, 2017.

